49 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :About 49 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12473 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 168564 people were screened for the virus till August 21, out of which 49 more were reported positive.

As many as 11310 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.