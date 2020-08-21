UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

49 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:42 PM

49 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

About 49 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12473 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :About 49 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12473 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 168564 people were screened for the virus till August 21, out of which 49 more were reported positive.

As many as 11310 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mexico's COVID-19 Epidemic Underrepresented Due to ..

3 minutes ago

Govt decides to pursue London court for bringing N ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Loew to rest Bayern, Leipzig stars for N ..

3 minutes ago

Joint commission on Iran nuclear deal to meet Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands join Mali rally to celebrate Keita's ous ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Tells Swedish Foreign Minister Imposition o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.