49 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

49 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

About 49 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10766 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :About 49 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10766 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 107432 people were screened for the virus till July 4, out of which 49 more were reported positive.

As many as 5688 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 123 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

