49 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

49 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :About 14 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11884 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 151779 people were screened for the virus till August 8, out of which 49 more were reported positive.

As many as 10326 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 137 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

