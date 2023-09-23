Open Menu

49 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

49 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :As many as 49 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 903 in the district.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Saturday said that among the new cases,30 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, 10 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Potohar rural. He said 130 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 96 were confirmed cases while 807 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 50 FIRs, issued tickets to 14, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 42,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 22,923 houses, and larvae were found in 1,212 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 9,427 places, the teams found larvae at 191 sites during outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

10 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

25 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

55 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan