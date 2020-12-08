UrduPoint.com
49 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:11 AM

49 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 49 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours,taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 1493.

Health officials informed APP that 8025 people out of total 91753 suspects had so far been tested positive for COVID-19,of them 6391 were fully recovered while 141 lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 1493 COVID-19 positive cases,1457 patients are isolated at homes and 36 are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad and Karachi's different hospitals,they added.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Hyderabad is on the top of the hotspot cities having 12% positivity ratio followed by other mega cities of Pakistan.

The district administration has extended smart lockdown in 12 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from December 07 to December 16 and all notified areas were sealed.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

