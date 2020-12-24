49 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 49 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 8,889 in Hyderabad district on Thursday

According to health authorities, 8,889 people diagnosed COVID-19 out of total 99,749 tested so far in the district and among them 7,638 were fully recovered while 181 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 944 active COVID-19 patients, 34 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro while 910 were isolated at their homes, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also extended the smart lockdown for ten more days in 10 hotspot areas of Hyderabad district from December 19 to December 28 and all notified areas were sealed.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from further spreading. Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.