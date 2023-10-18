Open Menu

49 More Power Thieves Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday apprehended 49 more power pilferers during the ongoing anti-theft and recovery campaign.

The IESCO spokesperson said that the power pilferers were charged over 66,00 units besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.9 million.

The spokesperson said that a total fine of Rs 133.7 fine has been imposed on 2,145 power pilferers so far. Some 435 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves and police have arrested 358 power pilferers so far.

He requested the consumers to inform power pilferage in their respective areas at toll free number 118.

