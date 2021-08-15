49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 66 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30627 in Balochistan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :About 66 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30627 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 985803 people were screened for the virus till August 14 out of which 49 more were reported positive.

As many as 29522 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 334 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.