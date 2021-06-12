49 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :About 49 new coronavirus persons were tested positive in Balochistan on Saturday, surging the number of total confirmed patients to 26,201 in the province.

According to Media Coordinator of Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, some 826,004 people had been screened for the virus till June 12.

As many as 24,839 affected patients had recovered from the coronavirus, with 294 deaths.