Open Menu

49 Percent Construction Work On Ring Road Project Completed

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

49 percent construction work on Ring Road project completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) As many as 49 percent of construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been completed, which started under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure.

This was briefed by the Chief Engineer Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)Anwar Baran to Brig(R) Babar Alauddin, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), Chairperson Chief Minister’s Surveillance Directorate Punjab here Saturday.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project site, Babar Alauddin inspected the ongoing construction work and directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the project as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to the prompt completion of the project.

The Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Surveillance Directorate directed the RDA officials to take strict action against illegal construction and illegitimate housing societies operating in the RDA jurisdiction.

He further said that after completion of the Ring Road project, the traffic problems of Rawalpindi would be solved.

The 38.3KM long Ring Road is a big gift from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to the people of Rawalpindi, which would provide employment opportunities to the residents, he added.

Later, Brig(R) Alauddin planted a sapling in the lawn of the RDA office and said that a maximum plantation of trees was essential for purifying the environment and reducing pollution.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

3 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

3 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

3 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

4 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

5 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

5 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

7 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan