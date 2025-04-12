49 percent construction work on Ring Road project completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) As many as 49 percent of construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been completed, which started under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure.

This was briefed by the Chief Engineer Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA)Anwar Baran to Brig(R) Babar Alauddin, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), Chairperson Chief Minister’s Surveillance Directorate Punjab here Saturday.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project site, Babar Alauddin inspected the ongoing construction work and directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the project as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to the prompt completion of the project.

The Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Surveillance Directorate directed the RDA officials to take strict action against illegal construction and illegitimate housing societies operating in the RDA jurisdiction.

He further said that after completion of the Ring Road project, the traffic problems of Rawalpindi would be solved.

The 38.3KM long Ring Road is a big gift from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to the people of Rawalpindi, which would provide employment opportunities to the residents, he added.

Later, Brig(R) Alauddin planted a sapling in the lawn of the RDA office and said that a maximum plantation of trees was essential for purifying the environment and reducing pollution.