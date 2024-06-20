49 POs among 88 criminals nabbed during Eid days

District police have apprehended 88 criminals including 49 proclaimed offenders in a crackdown launched across the district during the holidays of Eid-Ul-Adha

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) District police have apprehended 88 criminals including 49 proclaimed offenders in a crackdown launched across the district during the holidays of Eid-Ul-Adha.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 49 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have arrested 34 drug peddlers, unearthed a distillery and recovered over 10 kg Hashish, 1012 litre liquor and other material from their possession while five illegal weapon holders were also arrested with four pistols, one repeater and rounds, police sources added.

However, the DPO Mansoor Aman has urged police officers to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination.

