Open Menu

49 POs Among 88 Criminals Nabbed During Eid Days

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 07:27 PM

49 POs among 88 criminals nabbed during Eid days

District police have apprehended 88 criminals including 49 proclaimed offenders in a crackdown launched across the district during the holidays of Eid-Ul-Adha

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) District police have apprehended 88 criminals including 49 proclaimed offenders in a crackdown launched across the district during the holidays of Eid-Ul-Adha.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 49 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have arrested 34 drug peddlers, unearthed a distillery and recovered over 10 kg Hashish, 1012 litre liquor and other material from their possession while five illegal weapon holders were also arrested with four pistols, one repeater and rounds, police sources added.

However, the DPO Mansoor Aman has urged police officers to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination.

APP/aaj/thh

Related Topics

Police Holidays Robbery Vehari Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Post-Hajj flight operation begins at SIAL

Post-Hajj flight operation begins at SIAL

7 seconds ago
 ICCI all set to host APCPC on June 25-26

ICCI all set to host APCPC on June 25-26

9 seconds ago
 Benazir Bhutto's visionary leadership still inspir ..

Benazir Bhutto's visionary leadership still inspires young generation: Raisani

4 minutes ago
 Emergency Service responded to 30,317 emergencies ..

Emergency Service responded to 30,317 emergencies during Eid holidays

4 minutes ago
 Most Asian markets advance after latest Wall St re ..

Most Asian markets advance after latest Wall St record

3 minutes ago
 Meeting directs strict action against power theft

Meeting directs strict action against power theft

4 minutes ago
TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dro ..

TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!

23 minutes ago
 Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approv ..

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 13 uplift schemes

12 minutes ago
 Rain brings relief from extreme heat to Lahoris

Rain brings relief from extreme heat to Lahoris

12 minutes ago
 DC directs officers concerned to remain alert duri ..

DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rain

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for ..

Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for enhanced performance, safety

14 minutes ago
 Over $1 billion pledged to create 'African vaccine ..

Over $1 billion pledged to create 'African vaccine market'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan