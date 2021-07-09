49 POs arrested during operation Midnight

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff launched a special Midnight operation across the district and arrested 49 proclaimed offenders here on Thursday night.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender's staff had initiated a special Midnight operation against criminals across the district.

The team arrested 49 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities.

A Police spokesman said that the city police officer has directed officers concerned to ensure stern action against criminals and he himself has introduced operation Midnight. The CPO has directed officers to continue operation Midnight on daily basis.