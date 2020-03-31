UrduPoint.com
49 Power Pilferers Caught In Faisalabad

Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:14 PM

49 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) : FESCO task force nabbed 49 power pilferers from Mianwali circle during the month of March 2020,a spokesman said here Tuesday.

Power theft cases have been registered against eleven pilferers so far and a fine of Rs. 12.8 million has been imposed on all pilferers by issuing them detection bills of 599172 units.

Giving details, he said that FESCO task force checked 9183 electricity supply connections in all four divisions of Mianwali Circle including Mianwali division, Kala Bagh division, Bhakkar division and Darya Khan division in March and unearthed power theft at 49 points.

The pilferers were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply, meter tampering, etc.

Giving details, spokesman said that in Mianwali division, 5182 connections were checked and 28 pilferers were nabbed.

FESCO imposed a fine of Rs.12.113 million by issuing them detection bills of 557030 units.

In Kala Bagh division, 1721 electricity connections were checked and 10 pilferers were caught. FESCO imposed a fine of Rs. 292,000/- by issuing them detection bills of 17415 units.

In Bhakkar division, 1172 electricity connections were checked and 7 power pilferers were nabbed. FESCO imposed a fine of Rs.255,000/- by issuing them detection bills of 16061 units.

In Darya Khan division, 1108 electricity supply connections were checked and 4 power pilferers were caught. FESCO imposed a fine of Rs.158,000/- by issuing them detection bills of 8666 units in all, he added.

