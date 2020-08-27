UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

49 Prisoners Released From Camp Jail

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

49 prisoners released from Camp Jail

District and Sessions Judge Lahore Azam Saroya Thursday visited Camp Jail Lahore and ordered for release of 49 under-trial prisoners involved in cases of petty nature on personal surety bonds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Lahore Azam Saroya Thursday visited Camp Jail Lahore and ordered for release of 49 under-trial prisoners involved in cases of petty nature on personal surety bonds.

Senior Civil Judge Khalid Yaqub Warraich also accompanied him.

The judge conducted inspection of the jail and expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements made in the jail for prisoners.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

25 minutes ago

Pogba left out of France squad after positive Covi ..

28 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 evolves plan for Muharram

29 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy conducts search, rescue & relief ope ..

31 seconds ago

Dacoits gang busted, 4 arrested

34 seconds ago

Shibli assures of optimum steps to resolve media c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.