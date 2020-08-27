49 prisoners released from Camp Jail

District and Sessions Judge Lahore Azam Saroya Thursday visited Camp Jail Lahore and ordered for release of 49 under-trial prisoners involved in cases of petty nature on personal surety bonds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Lahore Azam Saroya Thursday visited Camp Jail Lahore and ordered for release of 49 under-trial prisoners involved in cases of petty nature on personal surety bonds.

Senior Civil Judge Khalid Yaqub Warraich also accompanied him.

The judge conducted inspection of the jail and expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements made in the jail for prisoners.