49 Professional Beggars Held During Ongoing Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 10:13 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and arrested 49 beggars from different parts of city

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP rounded up 49 beggars from different city roads during operation, while several FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars.

"With the help of the citizens, the scourge of begging can be eradicated from the society," said City Traffic Officer (CTO) spokesman.

He said that special anti-beggars squads had been formed to nab the professional beggars.

He said that they were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads.

The beggar children arrested on the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

The CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action under the law was taken against the beggars, he said, adding that directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report would be sent to CTO office regularly.

