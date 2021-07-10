49 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special price control magistrates fined 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates fined 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city here on Saturday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the price control magistrates inspected 918 shops in 41 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 49 shopkeepers involved overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.61,000 on them. They also warned that in case of violation, the profiteers would be sent behind bars.