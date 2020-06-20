49 Rescue officials contract coronavirus: Dr Khateer

Providing life saving services and serving in front lines against coronavirus, some of the officials of Rescue 1122 have also been affected by the virus, DG Rescue, Dr Khateer Ahmad said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Providing life saving services and serving in front lines against coronavirus, some of the officials of Rescue 1122 have also been affected by the virus, DG Rescue, Dr Khateer Ahmad said on Saturday.

He said a total of 49 Rescue 1122 officials including Director Planning and Deputy Director Maintenance have been infected with coronavirus. Three female staff, he said was also among those contracted coronavirus.

Dr Khateer said officials working at Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Hangu and Khyber were among those Rescue workers affected by the virus.

However he said the spirit, commitment and morale of our staff was high and their services were continued in 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Khateer further said that till date the Rescue 1122 officials have shifted over 2000 possible or suspected patients of coronavirus to hospitals and quarantines. The officials of Rescue 1122 were also conducting anti-germ spray in different districts on daily basis, he said.