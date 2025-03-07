49 Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during raids

In Hyderabad, authorities have imposed fines totaling Rs 100,100 on 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and charging extra prices for essential goods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In Hyderabad, authorities have imposed fines totaling Rs 100,100 on 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and charging extra prices for essential goods.

According to a handout issued on Friday, under the direction of the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner city Babar Salah Raopoto and mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli collected Rs. 16,000 in fines from 11 shopkeepers. Similarly, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch and mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badarani fined 11 shopkeepers a total of 12,600 rupees in taluka latifabad.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of assistant commissioner Hataf Siyal, fines amounting to Rs. 15,000 were imposed on 19 shopkeepers in Qasimabad, and AC rural Goher Masroor and mukhtiarkar Majid Sipyo, during an operation in the taluka rural area, collected 6,500 rupees in fines from 7 traders.

Additionally, the Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply Hyderabad also visited various markets and collected a fine of 50,000 from a trader.