49 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.89,000 on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district on Monday

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.89,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

