49 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates on Monday imposed fine on 49 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district.
A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.
The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 89,000 on them.