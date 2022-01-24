49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates on Monday imposed fine on 49 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 89,000 on them.