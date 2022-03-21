49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.99,000 on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.99,000 on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.