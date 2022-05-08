49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 82,000 on 49 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price controlmagistrates inspected 923 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 49 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.