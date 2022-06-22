UrduPoint.com

49 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 09:42 PM

49 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.110,000 on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.110,000 on 49 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 775 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 49 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.110,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

2 minutes ago
 CM grieved over losses in Afghanistan

CM grieved over losses in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Sewerage system to be improved: Ansari

Sewerage system to be improved: Ansari

2 minutes ago
 Technical training for visually impaired vital for ..

Technical training for visually impaired vital for their rehabilitation: Pirzada ..

1 hour ago
 1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.