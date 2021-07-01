49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The special price control magistrates fined 49 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the price control magistrates inspected 1,009 shops in 57 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 49 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed a fine of Rs 67,000 onthem.