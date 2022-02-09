49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 05:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 81,000 fine on 49 shopkeepers over the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

