UrduPoint.com

49 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 07:15 PM

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 107,000 fine on 49 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 107,000 fine on 49 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad agains ..

Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad against corrupt: Farrukh Habib

13 minutes ago
 Three-day sports gala for special students kicks o ..

Three-day sports gala for special students kicks off

13 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

13 minutes ago
 Kazakhstani ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

Kazakhstani ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

23 minutes ago
 Zardari calls on PML-Q President

Zardari calls on PML-Q President

23 minutes ago
 No Confidence motion failure will be last nail in ..

No Confidence motion failure will be last nail in the coffin of opposition: Dr. ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>