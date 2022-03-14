49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 93,500 fine on 49 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.