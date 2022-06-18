UrduPoint.com

49 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Published June 18, 2022

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 121,000 fine on 49 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 843 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

