49 shops sealed, 10 held for violating SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 49 shops, businesses points, restaurants and arrested 10 people for violating the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 17 shops and two restaurants in his jurisdiction while AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 15 shops and arrested three persons during inspection of Chungi Bazaar.

AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 15 shops and arrested seven persons on account of SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Ramazan bazaar in Lidhar and inspected arrangement besides reviewing quality and availability of vegetables, fruits, meat, sugar and other daily use items.