49 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:42 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :-:The city district administration sealed 49 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 72,000 on the owners and managers for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 16 shops and two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 as fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and four restaurants while AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 16 shops, restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 42,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and driversto follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

