49 Skilled Women Get Equipment, Machines From Welfare Organisation

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Former governor and president of Jazba Foundation Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool Saturday gave away Juki stitching machines, sewing machines, computers and beauty parlor equipment worth Rs 3 million to 49 skilled woman to help them earn their livelihood respectfully.

According to a spokesperson for Jazba Foundation, Juki stitching machines were given to 20 skilled women, beauty parlour equipment to 22 women, computers to four women, simple sewing machines to two women and a computerised knitting machine to a skilled woman from the welfare organisation.

Khalid Maqbool said that by ignoring 50 per cent population of the country, the target of a prosperous and economically strong Pakistan could not be achieved. He said that the Jazba Foundation had provided machines and equipment to 900 skilled and deserving women so far.

