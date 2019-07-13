49 suspects arrested: 4.118kg charas recovered

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

The West zone police-Karachi has arrested five absconders among 49 suspects and recovered 4.118 kg Charas from them during the routine patrolling here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The West zone police-Karachi has arrested five absconders among 49 suspects and recovered 4.118 kg Charas from them during the routine patrolling here.

The police have recovered 4.118 kg Charas, 1,210 kg betel nuts, 03 pistols, 07 live rounds, 09 bottles of wine, 08 mobile phones, LPG cylinders, Rs.

6,420 cash, 04 motorcycles and 02 truck from the arrested accused, said spokesperson of DIG West on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South zone Police has arrested three absconders and two proclaimed offenders among 37 suspects during the last 24 hours in snap checking and patrolling.

According to police 03 pistols, 08 live rounds, 01 kilo 810 gram Charas, 59 kilograms Gotka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), 839 packets Gutka, 759 kilograms betel nuts, 02 vehicles and 05 LPG cylinders were recovered from arrested the accused, said spokesperson of DIG South-zone on Saturday.

