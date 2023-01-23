UrduPoint.com

49 Vehicles Fined On Parking Violations In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 05:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challan tickets to 49 vehicles parked wrongly while creating hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTP also impounded 03 vehicles on the violation.

According to the CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, the in-charge Traffic Circle Cantt along with his team issued challan tickets to 49 vehicles for creating an obstruction in the smooth flow of traffic.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that wrongly parked vehicles create a blockage of traffic.

Therefore, the CTO said, the road users must follow traffic rules to avoid any kind of action and to cooperate with traffic police to maintain flow.

