SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested six kite sellers and recovered 490 kites from their possession.

In a crackdown against kite sellers and makers, the teams of various police stations conducted raids in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested Naeem, Sajjad, Rehmatullah, Rehman, Waqarand Ahsan and recovered 490 kites from them.

Cases have been registered.