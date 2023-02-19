4900 bags of hoarded fertilizers seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration seized 4900 bags of Urea fertilizers from hoarders during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to the office of the directorate of public relations, Assistant Commissioner Sadar and Tehsil conducted two separate raids and seized 4900 bags of Urea fertilizers.

The godowns of both dealers were also sealed.

According to Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir, the farmers will be provided fertilizers at subsidised prices. He added that nobody would be allowed to temper record of sale, purchase or hoard fertilizers. price lists will be displayed at sales points, he concluded.