4900 policemen to be hired through ETEA : Mirwais Niaz

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Hazara division provincial government on Thursday has approved the hiring of 4900 police officers and other staffers through education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) to overcome the shortage of staff.

These views were expressed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirvais Niaz while talking to media here.

He further said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Constables, Class IV and other employees would be hired through ETEA for districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram which were facing a shortage of staff.

While giving the breakup of the total number of vacancies that would be filled through test and interview the DIG Hazara stated that the police department would induct 1400 employees for district Abbottabad, 600 for district Haripur and 1400 district Mansehra.

Besides these vacancies 700 traffic police wardens would also be inducted, 10 percent quota had been allocated for females, 10 percent quota for the police employee's son, 2 percent quota for disabled persons and 5 percent quota for minorities had also been allocated while 465 candidates those had already cleared the ETEA test and waiting for approval for seats would also be entertained, he said.

The DIG disclosed that besides the allocated quota of 10 percent for women they could also compete the male candidates in open merit but as a matter of fact very small number of female candidates applied for the traffic police.