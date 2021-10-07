UrduPoint.com

4900 Policemen To Be Hired Through ETEA : Mirwais Niaz

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

4900 policemen to be hired through ETEA : Mirwais Niaz

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Hazara division provincial government on Thursday has approved the hiring of 4900 police officers and other staffers through education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) to overcome the shortage of staff.

These views were expressed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirvais Niaz while talking to media here.

He further said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Constables, Class IV and other employees would be hired through ETEA for districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram which were facing a shortage of staff.

While giving the breakup of the total number of vacancies that would be filled through test and interview the DIG Hazara stated that the police department would induct 1400 employees for district Abbottabad, 600 for district Haripur and 1400 district Mansehra.

Besides these vacancies 700 traffic police wardens would also be inducted, 10 percent quota had been allocated for females, 10 percent quota for the police employee's son, 2 percent quota for disabled persons and 5 percent quota for minorities had also been allocated while 465 candidates those had already cleared the ETEA test and waiting for approval for seats would also be entertained, he said.

The DIG disclosed that besides the allocated quota of 10 percent for women they could also compete the male candidates in open merit but as a matter of fact very small number of female candidates applied for the traffic police.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Education Abbottabad Traffic Male Mansehra Haripur Women Media Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

8 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

10 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

10 minutes ago
 Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

13 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.