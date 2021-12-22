4900 sugar bags recovered from local mill

District administration Wednesday launched a crackdown against sugar stokers and seized 4900 sugar bags from a local mill at Aslam colony

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Wednesday launched a crackdown against sugar stokers and seized 4900 sugar bags from a local mill at Aslam colony.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police teams raided and recovered 4900 sugar bags which was used to hide for black marketing.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the seized sugar would be sold to the citizen on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of sugar was being ensured as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal chudhry.