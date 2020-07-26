UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

491 Liter Adulterated Milk Destroyed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

491 liter adulterated milk destroyed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has destroyed 491 liters adulterated milk here on Sunday. PFA spokesman said here that the PFA teams at Sargodha Road Bypass checked 22 vehiclescarrying milk to supply it on various city milk shops and hotels early in the morning.

The teamsfound 491liters adulterated milk which was destroyed on the spot, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Sargodha Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.