491 liter adulterated milk destroyed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has destroyed 491 liters adulterated milk here on Sunday. PFA spokesman said here that the PFA teams at Sargodha Road Bypass checked 22 vehiclescarrying milk to supply it on various city milk shops and hotels early in the morning.

The teamsfound 491liters adulterated milk which was destroyed on the spot, he added.