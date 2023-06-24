4,912 cases registered against drug-peddlers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police registered 4,912 cases against drug-peddlers and arrested 4,918 suspects during the current year so far.

In a statement, issued here on Saturday, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that more than 2,666 kilograms of charas, 46.705 kilograms of heroin, 25.

412 kilograms of ice drug, and 1,06,615 litres of liquor were seized by various police stations during a crackdown on drug-sellers.

The police also registered cases against 1,073 drug-traffickers in Cantonment Division, 499 cases in Civil Lines Division, 990 in City Division, 613 in Iqbal Town Division, 745 cases in Sadar Division, and 992 in Model Town Division, he added.