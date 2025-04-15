492 Recruited In Special Protection Force To Secure Tall-Parachinar Road
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) To secure the Tall-Parachinar Road, 492 personnel have been recruited into the Special Protection Force.
According to official sources on Tuesday, initially, only residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were eligible to apply. However, during the earlier recruitment phase, 158 positions including 128 for head constables and 30 for constables remained vacant .
Now, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has granted permission to the police department to recruit those 158 personnel, and this time the recruitment will be carried out from across the country.
It said that 492 personnel have been recruited into the Special Protection Force, including 3 SPs, 27 Sub-Inspectors, and 374 Constables. The force also includes ex-servicemen.
Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, had assured that all possible measures were being taken to ensure lasting peace in Kurram.
He also mentioned that the Special Protection Force has been equipped with modern weapons to secure the Tall-Parachinar Road.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18-member NIM Islamabad delegation visits DC office6 minutes ago
-
PTA sets up dedicated stall at convention 2025 to facilitate overseas Pakistani6 minutes ago
-
Young voices shine at Speech competition held under DeraJaat-20256 minutes ago
-
492 recruited in Special Protection Force to secure Tall-Parachinar Road6 minutes ago
-
Special secy on healthcare visits Civil hospital6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH upholds woman’s right to Jointly-Owned Properties after separation16 minutes ago
-
UK and Pakistan join hands to support safe return and reintegration of migrants26 minutes ago
-
Super Tax; the Supreme Court to continued hearing of the petitions26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases white paper on proposed mines, minerals bill 202526 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of dacoits’ gang killed in Dera26 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive36 minutes ago
-
Students get lecture on importance of vote, identity36 minutes ago