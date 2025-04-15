Open Menu

492 Recruited In Special Protection Force To Secure Tall-Parachinar Road

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

492 recruited in Special Protection Force to secure Tall-Parachinar Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) To secure the Tall-Parachinar Road, 492 personnel have been recruited into the Special Protection Force.

According to official sources on Tuesday, initially, only residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were eligible to apply. However, during the earlier recruitment phase, 158 positions including 128 for head constables and 30 for constables remained vacant .

Now, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has granted permission to the police department to recruit those 158 personnel, and this time the recruitment will be carried out from across the country.

It said that 492 personnel have been recruited into the Special Protection Force, including 3 SPs, 27 Sub-Inspectors, and 374 Constables. The force also includes ex-servicemen.

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, had assured that all possible measures were being taken to ensure lasting peace in Kurram.

He also mentioned that the Special Protection Force has been equipped with modern weapons to secure the Tall-Parachinar Road.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

57 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

1 hour ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

2 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

2 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

4 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

4 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan