493 Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 493 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 159 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 25 accused have been arrested by the respective police. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 14 commercial, 03 agricultural, and 476 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 325,992 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.139 million.
