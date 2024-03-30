494 Raids Conducted On Hideouts Of Drug Dealers In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 09:45 PM
On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Drug Free Punjab campaign of Punjab Police is going on to protect young generation from drug addiction
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Drug Free Punjab campaign of Punjab Police is going on to protect young generation from drug addiction.
Police teams across the province, including Lahore, are in action against drug dealers. Under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, intelligence-based operations have been accelerated against dealers and smugglers involved in nefarious business.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 494 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore, 224 accused were arrested while registering 223 cases against accused involved in drug supply chain.
147 kg of charas, 2 kg of 908 grams of Ice, more than two and a half kg of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused.
The Spokesman said that in the crackdown which was specially launched on the orders of the Chief Minister of Punjab, 7021 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province during previous 11 days. 3720 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3732 accused were arrested. 2622 kg of charas, more than 14 kg of Ice, 20 kg of opium, 42132 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to arrest all accused including smugglers, dealers involved in drug supply chain of drug business. IGP Punjab directed that preferential action be taken against the sellers of Ice, shisha and other flavored drugs.
