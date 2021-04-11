UrduPoint.com
49,523 Vaccine Doses Administered In Rwp With No Death In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

49,523 vaccine doses administered in Rwp with no death in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 49,523 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to people in the district.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Khalid told APP here Sunday, that 14,023 health workers including 35,500 people with senior citizens have received free of cost shots at 23 government vaccination centres of the district.

He informed that the district health authority has registered a total of 20,711 positive cases to date out of which 19,067 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1644 to others district.

Dr Jawad said that 15316 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 5481 including 3197 were quarantined at homes and 2284 in isolation.

The health officer told that 251 more confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 243 of Rawalpindi and 15 from outside the district.

"Presently 203 established patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 28 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,27 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,123 in Institute of Urology and 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours, 54 belonged to Rawal Town,76 Potohar town,74 Rawalpindi cant,9 Gujar khan,15 Taxila,3 Murree,9 Kalar Syeda,2 Kotli Sattian, and one from Kahuta, Lahore, AJK and Attock each.

The report elaborated that 29 patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,69 stable, and 105 in moderate condition while no people died during the last 24 hours./395

