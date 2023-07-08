Open Menu

4958 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Six Months

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 09:00 PM

4958 proclaimed offenders arrested in six months

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The divisional police have launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals under the vision to make the region crime-free and arrested 4958 proclaimed offenders involved in various heinous crimes.

This was disclosed in a performance report issued by the district police officer's office on Saturday.

Under the supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals to make the district crime free. The police have arrested a total of 25472 criminals during the last six months and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 127.

8 millions.

The police have also recovered 714.792 kg Hashish, 53.14 kg Hemp, 21.542 kg Heroin and 32,383 litres of liquor by registering 1068 cases against drug peddlers while 1132 cases have been registered against illegal weapon holders and recovered 94 Kalashnikov, 182 guns and 987 pistols during the crackdown.

The RPO Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan said in a statement that the protection of lives and properties of the masses was the top responsibility of the department and directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against criminals, police sources added.

