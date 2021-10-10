UrduPoint.com

496 FIRs Lodged Against Brick Kiln Owners Over Zigzag SOPs Violation In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) had got registered 496 FIRs against brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during current year in the district in order to ensure pollution free environment.

Deputy Director Environment, Zafar Iqbal said that four departmental teams were constituted which were busy in monitoring of brick kilns on regular basis.

The quick action was taken against the brick kiln owners over violation like black smoke from the brick kilns or filling of bricks on traditional ways instead of zigzag stocking, he added.

Zafar informed that there were 479 brick kilns across the district which had been converted on zigzag technology or running through installation of blowers to avert from smoke and added that no brick kiln was functional on traditional technology this time.

Deputy Director said that the department has started strict monitoring of the brick kilns ahead of smog season and added that all preventive measures would be taken for smog free atmosphere this year. He said that the smog season likely to start next month.

To a question about Air-Quality Index (AQI) system, he informed that the work was underway to establish AQI monitoring system in the city soon and hoped that it would help them to check AQI.

