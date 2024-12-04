Open Menu

4,965 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crime Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

4,965 absconders involved in heinous crime held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 4,965 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.

Dupty Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza told APP on Wednesday, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

He further said that, safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police and will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.

Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All From

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

29 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

49 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan