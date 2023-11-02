497 POs, 314 court absconders arrested in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The police have arrested 2,242 criminals including 497 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 314 court absconders (CAs) from various parts of Faisalabad in October 2023.

A police spokesman Shehzad Javaid said here on Thursday that the police arrested 391 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 354 pistols, 17 guns, 12 rifles, four repeaters, three Kalashnikovs, one revolver and 600 bullets from them.

Similarly, the police nabbed 300 drug-traffickers and recovered 230.664-kilogram cannabis (chars), 1.148-kg heroin and 2667-litre liquor from them last month.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 170 gamblers and 15 wheelie-doers in addition to nabbing 105 drivers over rash driving, 49 shopkeepers over selling kite-flying material and 88 shopkeepers on charge of illicit gas decanting during this period, he added.