4,972 cops vaccinated in lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that 4,972 police personnel have so far been vaccinated at Police Lines THQ Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh centre during the last 35 days.

He told the media here on Saturday that the centre had been administering vaccine to the police personnel on daily basis.

Around 10,000 police personnel would be vaccinated at the centre, he added.

As many as 1,076 police officers and officials of the Lahore police have so far been affected by COVID-19 and 973 police officers and officials have joined their duties after complete recovery. Ninety-eight police officers and officials of the Lahore Police are still quarantined at their homes.