UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,972 Cops Vaccinated In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:18 PM

4,972 cops vaccinated in lahore

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that 4,972 police personnel have so far been vaccinated at Police Lines THQ Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh centre during the last 35 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that 4,972 police personnel have so far been vaccinated at Police Lines THQ Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh centre during the last 35 days.

He told the media here on Saturday that the centre had been administering vaccine to the police personnel on daily basis.

Around 10,000 police personnel would be vaccinated at the centre, he added.

As many as 1,076 police officers and officials of the Lahore police have so far been affected by COVID-19 and 973 police officers and officials have joined their duties after complete recovery. Ninety-eight police officers and officials of the Lahore Police are still quarantined at their homes.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Media

Recent Stories

Govt to introduce cash prize scheme for shoppers: ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova's Ex-President Calls Russia Sincerest Frie ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,194 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

G7 Leaders Agree to New Global Infrastructure Plan ..

3 minutes ago

Brussels Dresses Manneken Pis in Russian Imperial ..

7 minutes ago

Govt to provide interest free loans to farmers, p ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.