4975 COVID-19 suspects brought to quarantine facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Around 4975 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 1385 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 302 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) Punjab,results of 83 people were awaited while 3620 were declared negative ,out of total 4975 suspected visitors.

"Presently 391 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 150 belonged to Rawal Town,65 Potahar town,98 Rawalpindi cantt,19 Gujar khan,41 Taxila,15 Kahuta, and 3 from Murree,"he said.

The DPR said that 629 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 302 discharged after recovery.

"63 C virus patients died in the district",he added. The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan,Dheri Hassanabad,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Ratta,Dhoke Mangtal,Ammar pura,Zafar ul Haq road,Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas. Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was being carried out in different areas of the district especially where suspected cases were reported. He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.