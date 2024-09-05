498 POs Arrested In August
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Sargodha Police nabbed 498 proclaimed offenders and 230 criminals during the last month.
According to a monthly performance report issued here on Thursday, Sargodha police netted 498 POs, 230 criminals and recovered valuables worth in 62 million of rupees from them.
The police registered 253 cases against illegal weapon holders after recovering 14 kalashanikov, 37 rifles, 49 guns, 189 pistols and 2298 bullets from their possession.
During a crackdown against drug pushers,the teams registered 171 cases against peddlers and recovered 68 kg charas, 650-g heroin, 754 litres liquor.
Police also arrested 190 members of 23 criminal dangerous gangs during August.
